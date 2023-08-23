Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclosure Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

FOX Bet has been charged $80,000 by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement despite the fact it’s just over seven days until the platform officially shuts down for good.

The penalty is for an offense two years ago, where FOX Bet accepted wagers on in-state college sports teams. New Jersey’s sports betting laws dictate that wagers on in-state college teams are strictly prohibited.

Offering prohibited markets is a problem often suffered by new market entrants. Upon legalization of Massachusetts sports betting, all three retail betting locations were fined by the regulators for allowing patrons to place wagers on collegiate basketball. A total of $50,000 was levied across the three casinos who took very few wagers on collegiate fixtures in error.

The complaint was first lodged against FOX over two years ago, and alleges that FOX Bet accepted wagers from New Jersey residents on a collegiate basketball game between Northwestern and Rutgers. Additionally, the regulator alleges wagers were also taken on matches in November and December 2021 and January, 2022. The other matches involved Monmouth University, Farleigh DIckinson and Seton Hall.

The platform stopped taking wagers in New Jersey a while ago following Flutter Entertainment plc and FOX’s announcement of a phased closure ending on August 31. From September 1, 2023, the FOX mobile app will no longer be accessible to users.

David L. Rebuck signed the order that the settlement be adopted, and a civil penalty of $80,000 be imposed upon TSG Interactive US Services Limited, the shell holding company of FOX Bet, payable upon receipt of an invoice from the Division.

New Jersey reported strong July 2023 gambling revenue figures. NJ sports wagering reported by casinos, racetracks and their partners was $61.0 million for July, a 35.6% increase from $45.0 million in the period prior. New Jersey iGaming win for the month was $155.2 million, showing growth of 13.5% compared to $136.7 million for the prior period.