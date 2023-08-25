Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas (Nevada) has announced a multi-year naming rights partnership for the sports book on its casino floor.

The sportsbook is now named “Yahoo Sportsbook, powered by William Hill” and has reopened at the Venetian this week. The sportsbook has been completely revamped, with the partnership assuring sports bettors of “a modern and luxurious setting to enjoy a wide range of sporting events”.

The redesign comes in time for the start of the NFL season on Thursday 7, September. The largest betting event in the United States calendar will take place on Sunday 11 February, 2024 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas – so Nevada sports betting activity, and a strong retail sportsbook could prove lucrative come the close of the NFL season.

The release outlines the following features of the Venetian’s new-look sportsbook:

A venue spanning more than 12,000 square feet

A 46-million-pixel 1,770 square foot LED video wall that can display up to 40 independent sporting events at once

An additional 30 TVs spread throughout the sportsbook

Sofa and lounge chairs for 105

Two Yahoo Fan Caves, providing 98-inch 4K guest-controlled displays, food and drink service, and seating for 8 or 12

97-foot, high resolution ticker displaying live odds and scores

Chief Executive Officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas commented in a release: “We wanted to create the best place on the Strip to watch sports. This redesign pulls through the relaxed feeling of watching a game with your friends – plush sofas, lounge chairs, great game-day eats with the convenience of betting powered by William Hill. And through the partnership with Yahoo, we’re sure to have additional surprises in store for our guests as we move into football season and beyond.”

“We are excited and privileged to launch the Yahoo Sportsbook in partnership with The Venetian Resort Las Vegas,” said Ryan Spoon, president of Yahoo Sports. “The Yahoo Sportsbook will offer sports fans a fabulous setting to enjoy games in a one-of-a-kind, branded environment. This partnership is another step in our ongoing commitment to engage and delight sports fans through our Yahoo Sports and Yahoo Fantasy platforms.”

Michael Grodsky, VP and Head of West Region Digital Operations at William Hill US stated: “We are thrilled to power this new sportsbook on The Strip. Our market-leading tech has provided a best-in-class retail sportsbook experience in Nevada for a long time, and we can’t wait to bring this high-powered partnership to life for more sports fans alongside our new William Hill mobile sports wagering app.”