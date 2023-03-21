Las Vegas Sands proposed New York casino faces further opposition from Hofstra University

A brand-new casino site proposed by Las Vegas Sands in the state of New York has faced further opposition this week from Hofstra University. The proposal would see Las Vegas Sands construct an entertainment complex at the Nassau Coliseum site in New York, which would include a casino, a hotel and a large event space.

The proposal from corporate giant LV Sands has been met with a mixed response from local stakeholders, with Hofstra University the latest to pen an open letter against the proposed casino.

The crux of the opposition from Hofstra reads as follows:

The Nassau Hub is an entirely inappropriate location for a casino. It is surrounded by educational institutions from preschool through graduate school, and a diversity of suburban communities that should not be exposed to the increased traffic congestion, crime, economic harm to local businesses, and other negative impacts that a casino development would likely bring. There are other locations in and around New York City to site a casino that are not in such proximity to multiple educational institutions where so many young people live and learn.

In addition to Hofstra University, the Garden City Village Board voted to take an official stand against the proposal for the Nassau Hub. The Village Board do not actually hold any power so the vote was largely considered a symbolic gesture. Members of the community, however, are confident it sends a strong message to the New York regulators, and also developers that Nassau is no place for a casino.

Peter Jacobs of the Nostrand Gardens Civic Association stated: “It’s not good for our community, it’s not good for Nassau County. Those casinos bring in crime.” Local news outlet News 12 received a statement from Las Vegas Sands which read: “We look forward to continuing conversations with the village of Garden City and all interested individuals to ensure that this integrated resort is a benefit to everyone.”

Although Hofstra champions students and cites student welfare as a reason to reject Sands’ proposal, Nassau Community College has signed a prospective partnership to become the primary employee training center for the company should the casino plan go ahead. The partnership would also include internships and ‘experiential learning’ for Nassau Community College students who wish to consider a career with LV Sands in the future.

“The creation of a new industry with thousands of jobs in multiple sectors is a tremendous opportunity not only for our students but for the diverse populations we serve as a community college,” said Dr. Maria Conzatti, acting president of Nassau Community College. “Enhancing our curriculum with training programs, mentorship and internship opportunities in conjunction with an industry leader like Sands, provides an opportunity for adult students, career changers and all community members to be placed on successful career paths.”

Legislation is currently being discussed around the regulation of online gaming in New York. It’s some way off, though, and the LV Sands proposition would be in addition to the four existing land-based casinos that currently exist in the state, plus several OTB locations with electronic gaming devices. Mobile sports betting in New York has been largely a success, with the 51 percent tax rate on adjusted gross revenue bringing in record tax receipts. The economic argument within New York is therefore strong and may work in favor of Las Vegas Sands.