Kentucky mobile sports wagering had its long-awaited launch on Thursday 28, September. Geolocation service provider GeoComply revealed over 2 million geolocation transactions in the first 24 hours of legal sports betting in the state.

The transactions came from 200,000 accounts suggesting active accounts equal to 5.7% of the state’s adult population. The number is not the complete picture, given Kentucky residents are allowed to register for multiple accounts and not every sports betting operator uses GeoComply’s services.

Since Kentucky's launch, our team has been collecting geolocation transaction data for GeoComply sportsbook customers in the state. In the first 24 hours, we recorded just over 2 million geolocation checks from nearly 200,000 accounts. pic.twitter.com/vPjscr77cR — GeoComply (@GeoComply) September 29, 2023

A geolocation check is logged by GeoComply when a user engages with an online sportsbook which includes account registration, placing a wager and logging into an account.

When compared to Louisiana’s opening weekend, the number of transactions tracked was almost double. Kentucky mobile sports betting figures will not be released until the Kentucky Horse Racing commission and the Sports Wagering Advisory Council announce complete revenue figures for the month.

Governor Andy Beshear, a vocal advocate of sports wagering in the Bluegrass State, revealed that preliminary numbers suggested over $4.5 million was wagered at retail locations on opening weekends. He said in a release at the time: “This is a strong number that certainly reflects the excitement Kentuckians have for the opening of sports wagering. With college football and the NFL season underway, plus the launch of mobile wagering, we expect that number will grow significantly.”

GeoComply’s observations from the NFL opening week suggested there were 242.3 million geolocation transactions, and 1.1 million new player accounts were created, a 40% year-over-year uptick compared to the same period in 2022.

The mobile operators that are currently live are as follows:

Barstool Sportsbook

bet365

BetMGM

Caesars

DraftKings

Fanatics

FanDuel

In addition, Circa has revealed that it will launch a mobile app later in the year but it has not yet confirmed a date. The company did however reveal that it has