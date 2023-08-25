Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Six Churchill Downs Incorporated properties have been granted temporary licenses by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission to begin accepting retail sports bets from Thursday, 7 September, 2023.

At each track, the company will add sportsbooks to its existing race and historical racing machine services at each facility. The openings and size of sports betting operation are as follows:

Churchill Downs Racetrack: 15 sports betting kiosks

Derby City Gaming & Hotel: 15 sports betting kiosks

Ellis Park Racing & Gaming: 5 sports betting kiosks

Newport Racing & Gaming: 10 sports betting kiosks

Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel: 20 sports betting kiosks

Turfway Park Racing & Gaming: 15 sports betting kiosks

In addition to the retail offerings above, Churchill Downs Incorporated will have three online sports betting partnerships after operators FanDuel, Penn Sports Interactive and Fanatics all received the nod from the KHRC. The three will operate in partnership with CDI’s racetracks.

Kentucky online sports betting will begin on Thursday, September 28, 2023. Kentuckians are able to pre-register for approved online operators from 28 August, 2023. On 7 September, bettors who have pre-registered will be able to deposit money into online or mobile accounts. Kentucky mobile wagering, however, will not go live until the end of the month.

Bill Carstanien, CEO of Churchill Downs, Inc, commented in a release: ““CDI is excited to bring our experience operating retail sports wagering experiences to Kentucky with many thanks to the Kentucky General Assembly, Governor Beshear, the KHRC and the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet for their efforts in making this a reality. Sports betting as a tourism and economic development opportunity will further strengthen the state’s signature equine industry by bringing new guests into our live and historical racing venues.”

In addition to numerate kiosks as outlined above, CDI plans to install large format video screens to watch live racing as well as other collegiate and professional sporting events. Furthermore, each historical racing machine location will have a “Bet & Jet” feature, offering bettors designated parking spaces for 15 minutes in order to swiftly place a bet in-person.

The first ceremonial wager in Kentucky will take place at Churchill Downs Racetrack at 10.00 EDT on 28 August, 2023.