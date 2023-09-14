Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

The Kansas Lottery has seen handle rebound from a July nadir, reporting a total of $94.4 million in sports betting handle, up 21.8% month-over-month.

Given the end of August is when the push towards the first week of the NFL season begins, a rebound in handle is expected. However, July, which saw a strong month in hold, usurped August in total taxable revenue. It fell 29.4% month-over-month from $6.8 million in July to August.

Kansas mobile sports betting was again dominant, with 96.0% of all wagers placed online or through mobile devices. Online handle increased 16.9% from $77.5 million in July to $90.6 million in August, whereas retail handle grew 72.7% from $2.2 million in July to $3.8 million as bettors started to visit the sportsbook once more.

The main decimation in taxable revenue came from online sports betting, with the number falling 31.8% from $6.6 million in July to $4.5 million in August. Retail revenue, however, grew 69.4% from $212,037 to $359,216.

As the NFL season approaches and operators start scrambling for market share, promotional deductions spiked 55.6% to $2.8 million in August. DraftKings maintained top market share by handle with 47.4% and was responsible for approximately half of all promotional spend during the month.

With August figures reported, this marked the end of 12 months of legalized Kansas sports betting, with first wagers being placed in September 2022. The total handle taken by sportsbooks (both online and retail) was $1,850.7 million, generating $70.4 million in taxable revenue.

For a twelve month period, DraftKings recorded 42.6% of all online sports betting handle, with FanDuel second with 30.4%. BetMGM sat third with 12.7% market share, Barstool fourth with 6.3% and PointsBet a negligible 1.2%.

Although DraftKings August market share was markedly higher than the 12-month figures, this can be attributed to the shuttering of Barstool pending a rebrand to ESPN Bet with Penn scrapping the prior deal. Additionally, PointsBet is transitioning to Fanatics after being acquired, but has struggled to make a dent in Kansas yet.