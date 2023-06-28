Kansas records lowest monthly sports betting handle since launch

Kansas Lottery has reported the lowest monthly sports betting handle since the launch of retail and online operations in September 2022.

How did KS May compare to prior?

May marks the second consecutive month of all-time low handle, with $120.3 million total handle, down 9.5% from $133 million in April. With regards to Kansas online sports betting, handle was down 8.0% to $115.6 million, and retail decreased 30% to $4.7 million.

Profit also declined, post promotional credit deduction to $8.8 million from $9.1 million.

How does handle and revenue break down by operator?

The breakdown of settled wagers by brand for May is as follows for retail:

Boot Hill Casino (DraftKings): $221,367

Kansas Star Casino (FanDuel): $828,686

Hollywood Casino (Barstool): $3,390,525

KS Crossing (Caesar’s): $284,049

The net revenues by brand for May are as follows for retail:

Boot Hill Casino (DraftKings): $0

Kansas Star Casino (FanDuel): $130,047

Hollywood Casino (Barstool): $0

KS Crossing (Caesar’s): $0

The breakdown of settled wagers for May by brand is as follows for online:

DraftKings: $47,970,421

FanDuel: $35,304,296

Barstool: $6,581,761

BetMGM: $13,187,266

Caesar’s: $11,333,825

PointsBet: $1,221,248

The breakdown of net revenues for May by brand are as follows for online:

DraftKings: $4,322,287

FanDuel: $3,475,587

Barstool: $554,403

BetMGM: $0

Caesar’s: $335,380

PointsBet: $56,197

Although Kansas sports betting has recorded a lowest month, it is of little surprise given the US sporting calendar. Legalized Kansas online sports betting launched fully on 8 September, 2022, just in time for the pivotal start of the NFL season.

Given the absence of premium US sporting properties in May, the majority of states have seen significant declines in handle as a result.

What else is happening in Kansas?

On 9 June, 2023, the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation in Kansas voted to approve a tribal gaming compact that will allow a sportsbook at its venue in Mayetta. As a result, it will become the first tribal casino in Kansas to offer sports betting in the state. Although there is casino activity in KS, online casino in Kansas does not look to be on the table yet.

Kansas continues to face competition from neighboring states, although with legalized online sports betting in Missouri it is on par with those around it. Notably, Oklahoma online casino and OK online sports betting does not look likely in the short-term so KS will continue to potentially attract customers across the border.