Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclosure Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Ollie is an experienced writer covering everything from esports to regulatory developments in the USA.…

The state of Kansas has taken $1.85 billion of wagers in its first full year of legalized sports betting operations.

Contributions to the state by means of a 10% tax on revenues contributed $7,040,163 for the year. August’s $4.8 million revenue pushed Kansas over the $70 million revenue mark for the 12-month period.

Kansas mobile sports betting dominated the retail operators, with retail accounting for just 4% of all wagers. The four retail books took a total of $81.2 million wagers in the year, with $4.4 million recorded as revenue.

The largest retail sportsbook was Barstool at the Hollywood Casino, taking $61.4 million (75.7%), of all retail wagers. FanDuel at the Kansas Star took $14.3 million (17.6%) followed by DraftKings at Boot Hill with $3.7 million (4.6%). The smallest retail book was Caesars, with $1.8 million in wagers and 2.2% of market share by handle.

Analysis of online figures shows DraftKings dominating the market by handle share, taking $753.5 million in wagers and holding 42.6% of market share. FanDuel was a clear second with $538.4 million (30.4%) and BetMGM third with $223.9 million (12.7%). Caesars took $120.4 million (6.8%) and was closely followed by Barstool (Penn) which took $112.3 million (6.3%). Bringing up the rear is PointsBet, who took $21 million in wagers and 1.2% market share.

Despite DraftKings taking over $220 million more in wagers than FanDuel, the company recorded lower taxable revenue. DK and FD accounted for 73% of all wagers, but 86% of all revenue.

FanDuel had a margin of 5.5% (when computed on revenue reported by the regulator), considerably higher than DraftKings’ 3.6%. BetMGM struggled, recording just $609,605 in taxable revenue from $224.0 million in wagers.