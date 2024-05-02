Kambi Group has partnered with Mohegan to open its variety of sportsbook offering in Pennsylvania this year.

Kambi Group Extends Reach In Pennsylvania With Mohegan Partnership

The pair has now agreed a long-term deal to enter a sportsbook partnership, meaning two locations in Pennsylvania will now offer Kambi’s services.

After forming a strong relationship already, as Mohegan use Kambi’s sportsbook services in a variety of locations including, ilani in Washington, Casino Niagara and Fallsview Casino Resort in Ontario.

This new deal in Pennsylvania means that Mohegan will utilize Kambi’s sportsbook in over 20 in-land kiosks at a list of locations – with the primary focus being at Mohegan Pennsylvania and Mohegan Pennsylvania at Lehigh Race and Sportsbook.

Kristian Nylen,CEO and Co-Founder at Kambi Group, spoke about the strong relationship that his company has formed with Mohegan and the plans going forward.

He said (Via Kambi Group): “With several successful partnerships with Mohegan already in place, we are pleased to agree this new partnership as we continue to build on our strong relationship.

“This latest deal further reinforces Kambi’s position as the sportsbook provider of choice for tribes across North America, and we look forward to our ongoing collaboration with Mohegan.”

Additionally, the President & General Manager at Mohegan Pennsylvania, Tony Carlucci, was also ‘excited’ by the extension into PA and the structure for a rebrand in Spring.

He said (Via Kambi Group): “Mohegan Pennsylvania is excited to continue utilizing the same Kambi technology platform that existed under our Kindred partnership, which will help to create a seamless process as the Sportsbook at Mohegan Pennsylvania fully rebrands later this Spring.”

Kambi Group has made a clear effort to extend its reputation in 2024, after partnering with Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma in the latter stages of April – as it will now offer sportsbook technology and services within the state.