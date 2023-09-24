Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclosure Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Ollie is an experienced writer covering everything from esports to regulatory developments in the USA.…

Kambi Group plc has announced a sports betting partnership with Prairie Band Casino & Resort, the first tribal casino in Kansas to offer a sportsbook.

The casino and resort is owned by the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation was given approval to open a sportsbook earlier in the year after it was deemed legal for sports betting operations to take place on tribal land. The landbased sportsbook will boast 10 kiosks and four bar-top terminals offering a full suite of Kambi’s sports betting products.

Kansas sports betting has been fully operational for a year now, with total handle received in an online and retail capacity eclipsing $1.8 billion, generating $70.4 million in taxable revenue over a twelve month period.

For the month of August, Kansas mobile sports betting was again dominant, taking 96.0% of all wagers, with retail taking $3.8 million in wagers for the month. It is unlikely that the addition of a tribal casino offering sports wagering will be taken into account when the Kansas Lottery reports monthly revenue figures, given tribal gaming often operates under different compacts and is not subject to the same state tax constraints.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi CEO and Co-Founder, said: “We’re very proud to partner with Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation’s Casino and Resort as we continue to support tribes in their sports betting endeavors.

He continued: “Their successful and long-standing reputation in Kansas, combined with our award-winning sports betting technology, will create a one-of-a-kind experience for their current customers while also attracting a whole new demographic.”

Chris Garrow, Director of Gaming for Prairie Band Casino & Resort, added: “When sports betting was legalized in Kansas last year we received so many positive comments and questions from our guests. Mostly asking when we start offering it, and we continue to get those questions. Now, we finally will be able to answer those questions with certainty.”

He concluded: “We are excited to launch our retail sportsbook as another amenity for our guests to “play your way.” This will be the first true locals’ sportsbook in Kansas.”