Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has reported a slow start to FY24 with a fall in total IA sports betting handle and revenue.

Total handle for July 2023 was $109.7 million, a decrease month-over-month of 7.9% to June 2023’s $119.1 million. It was, however, a small increase year-over-year, usurping July 2022’s total reported handle of $108.6 million.

Digital channel shift continued, albeit slowly, with handle mix continuing to move digitally. In July 2022, 90.6% of wagers were placed through mobile or online, rising to 92.3% in July 2023. It was also a slight increase on June 2023 which reported a 91.7% digital handle mix.

A reflection on above can be seen in raw handle figures, with retail player spending down 15.2% month-over-month from June 2022. Iowa bettors wagered a total of $8.4 million in July 2023, down from $9.9 million the month prior.

In percentage terms, online spend also decreased 7.3% month-over-month, but increased 3.0% year-over-year.

Taxable revenue figures looked slightly better for the Hawkeye State. Taxable revenue was still down month-over-month, with $10.6 million recorded for July 2023, down 0.9% from $10.7 million the month prior. It was a 5.36% decrease on July 2022’s revenue, however.

Hold percentages for the month were 9.7% overall, 6.0% for retail and 10.0% for online sports betting. The figures for the entirety of Fiscal Year 2023 were: 8.3% overall, 9.6% for retail and 8.2% for online.

Iowa also reports a breakdown of online sports betting operators. The top five for Iowa in July 2023 were as follows:

FanDuel: $3.2 million revenue from $25.0 million handle with a 12.8% hold

DraftKings: $3.1 million revenue from $37.4 million handle with a 8.3% hold

Caesars: $1.2 million revenue from $15.4 million handle with a 7.8% hold

BetMGM: $0.9 million revenue from $8.4 million handle with a 10.7% hold

Bet365: $0.7 million revenue from $6.0 million handle with a 11.7% margin

DraftKings held the highest market share by handle but took lower revenue than FanDuel. With the recent announcement of ESPN Bet, PENN x Barstool took just $0.2 million revenue from $2.2 million handle. Given the brand’s lofty aspirations to compete with the big players the starting point leaves a lot to be desired.