Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

The Iowa sports betting scandal involving college football players rumbles on, with four Iowa State football players and three more members of the Iowa football program charged. The charges claim that several athletes placed wagers on games in which they participated.

ESPN reports that players face charges of tampering with records, an aggravated misdemeanour, for allegedly concealing their identity in electronic wagering activities.

Which players are involved?

The players include:

Running back Jirehl Brock

Offensive tackle Jack Remsburg

Defensive tackle Isaiah Lee

Tight end DeShawn Hanika

Wide receiver Jack Johnson

Former player Arland Bruce IV

Former player Reggie Bracy

Student Manager Owen O’Brien

Arland Bruce has since moved to Oklahoma State. Sports wagering in Oklahoma remains illegal, with the tribal dominated nature of the state unlikely to see doors open to commercial operators in the near future. The breaches occurred while Bruce was at Iowa.

The four current athletes have not been practicing with the team, while Oklahoma revealed Bruce has been practicing with the team. This is the second batch of charges, bringing the total number of athletes charged to above 12. Most notable is Iowa’s projected starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers.

The charge levied on the players can carry a fine ranging from just shy of $900 to over $8,500. It also can carry a jail sentence of up to two years. In addition, per the stringent NCAA rules surrounding betting, athletes who breach sports betting rules and regulation can face permanent exclusion the sport.

Iowa State said in a statement: “Since becoming aware of potential NCAA eligibility issues related to sports wagering by several of our student-athletes back in May, Iowa State University has been actively working to address these issues with the involved student-athletes, and that process remains ongoing. We will continue to support our student-athletes as our compliance staff works with the NCAA to sort out questions surrounding their future eligibility for athletics competition.”

What were the Iowa sports betting breaches?

Per an affidavit obtained by ESPN, breaches for the players are as follows: