Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has proposed new rules in wake of the sports betting scandal ripping through the state’s collegiate sports scene.

The state regulator has posted a ‘notice of intended action’, placing extra requirements on sportsbook operators, with a specific focus on account sharing and underage wagering.

The amendments, however, will not be immediate in effect, but are subject to a public comment and hearing period which closes on Tuesday 10 October, 2023.

Under Section 13.2(4) Public Notice, the amended rules read as follows:

“Advance deposit wagering operators shall prominently display the following information on any interface that accepts wagers:

Account sharing is prohibited. Each account holder must not share usernames or passwords with other people. Each wager made on an account shall be made by only the registered account holder, and shall not be made on behalf of any individual. Persons under the age of 21 are prohibited from wagering. No person shall attempt to circumvent account setup procedures designed to prohibit wagering from individuals under the age of 21. Registered account holders shall not attempt to assist in the placement of a wager by any individual under the age of 21. Any other disclosures, as required by the administrator.”

The rules also require operators to either organize and maintain a list of prohibited persons, or participate in a third-party association or group that organizes and maintains such a list.

The most recent batch of Iowa sports betting breaches by college athletes included several for account sharing and underage wagering, which the above seek to address. Arland Bruve IV, working together with Reggie Bracy, allegedly used an account registered to Vincent Bruce to place wagers while under the age of 21. Isah Lee is alleged to have wagered through his fiancée’s account, while DeShawn Hanika, Jack Remsburg, Jack Johnson and Owen O’Brien are all accused of wagering through their mothers accounts. Johnson and O’Brien were also said to be underage at the time.

The majority of players under investigation have been suspended from Iowa State, or the colleges which they currently attend. The total number of charges brought against players was 11, with O’Brien a staff member taking the total to 12.

The charge levied on the players can result in a range of punishments. It can see a fine of just under $900, all the way to over $8,500 depending on the severity of the situation. Permanent exclusion from the NCAA and a prison sentence of up to two years could also occur.