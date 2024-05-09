Infront Bettor has formed a new partnership with Rush Street Interactive, as the company looks to expand into US betting markets.

Infront Bettor Begins Partnership With Rush Street Interactive

The fresh collaboration will include data from the International Tennis Federation and will involve the full portfolio from Infront Bettor – including exclusive content.

It is set to last until 2025, as Infront Bettor looks to achieve its goal of expanding into US sports betting markets during the coming years.

Head of Sales at Infront Bettor, Diogo Almeida, believes the partnership with Rush Street Interactive will put the company on the right track when ‘venturing into the ‘US betting landscape.’

He said (Via Infront Bettor presser): “Our venture into the US betting landscape marks a significant milestone for the bold plans we have for Infront Bettor, and partnering with a key player, like RSI, in the industry is obviously the best way to significantly bolster our presence in this rapidly expanding market.

“It also ensures that fans have unmatched access to top-tier global sports events, which will be perfectly complemented with 24/7 betting opportunities through our partnership with the ITF.”

The CEO of Rush Street, Richard Schwartz, was also extremely positive about the new relationship and labeled the move as a ‘pivotal step’ in reaching customer expectation.

Richard Schwartz, CEO of Rush Street Interactive, added: “This partnership is a pivotal step for us in enhancing our offering to make sure we have premium and round-the-clock coverage for our customers.

“We are also very proud to continue to deliver the ITF to our bettors through next year, offering an enhanced tennis package that will see us consume more events than ever before.

“We know Infront has plans to offer a more immersive tennis betting experience, adding supplementary betting markets through collecting level 2 and level 3 data, and we look forward to seeing these come to life next year.”

RSI has recently revealed its financial outcomes for the first quarter (ended March 31st) and revenue was up by 34% after reaching $217.4 million – while suffering a net loss of just $2.2m.