IGT to deliver cashless gaming technology at Grafton Resort & Casino in California

International Game Technology PLC (“IGT”) has signed a multi-year agreement with North California outfit Graton Resort & Casino. The partnership will see Graton enable cashless gaming in California through IGT’s Resort Wallet and IGTPay solutions.

Graton Resort and Casino is based in Sonoma County and is owned and operated by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria. It legally offers slot machines, table games plus various other entertainment opportunities.

“As one of Northern California’s premier gaming destinations, Graton Resort & Casino prides itself in offering our players leading-edge technologies that bolster the guest experience and introduce added choice and convenience,” said Brian Green, Graton Resort & Casino Vice President/Assistant General Manager. “IGT’s proven Resort Wallet and IGTPay cashless technologies will enable us to drive new operational efficiencies and optimize revenue, while offering our customers a future-forward mobile e-wallet option that comes with a variety of benefits.”

“Cashless commerce is the way of the future across business sectors and we’re finding that slot players who adopt IGT’s cashless casino technologies are readily embracing it and reporting high satisfaction with the experience,” said Ryan Reddy, IGT SVP Global Video Poker, VLT, Systems and Payments. “We look forward to helping Graton Resort & Casino maximize player convenience and security, accelerate growth and differentiate the guest experience through IGT’s Resort Wallet and IGTPay cashless gaming technologies.”

The way in which IGT’s payment system works, it allows Graton Rewards loyalty club members the option to create a Cashless Wagering Account and then fund that account from their mobile device using various different methods (credit and debit). Through Bluetooth technology between machine and customer mobile, loyalty rewards, bonuses and balance all synchronize allowing seamless access between gaming sessions.

California is the most sought-after state for legalized gaming across the entire United States of America. Gaming at tribal properties is legal (as Graton shows) whereas there’s no commercial casinos present in the state. In addition, CA sports betting does not exist, and neither does online gaming in California.

The legislative landscape in California is such that there will not be much activity expected in 2023. Legislature does not get freshly filed this year, and the next cycle will be at the beginning of 2024.

Last year saw the largest battle for legalization of any Proposition in the United States history. The marketing spend of over half a billion dollars in a bitter fight between traditional sports leagues, commercial operators, the anti-gambling lobby, the tribal-gaming lobbies and so on so forth created a bitter battle over both Proposition 26 and Proposition 27.

Proposition 26 proposed legal sports wagering in California on tribal lands but was defeated at public ballot by 33 percent yes vote to 67 percent no vote.

Proposition 27, the proposal for commercial operators to offer mobile sports wagering in California was crushed even further in the polls, landing just shy of 17 percent of the vote despite such mammoth marketing spend in CA.

