IGT Solutions will offer its gaming solutions and instant games services to Atlantic Lottery after agreeing a new partnership.

IGT Solutions And Atlantic Lottery Sign New Partnership

The partnership between IGT Solutions and Atlantic Lottery comes as both parties look to expand in North America.

Atlantic Lottery was founded in 1976 and is one of the key leaders in the gaming business across the nation, contributing to huge progress in the economy and identifying issues for players.

IGT will now offer its well-established cloud-based remote game server and the company has also agreed to hand out 16 games to Atlantic Canada each year – running until April 2029.

Robert LaLonde, Atlantic Lottery igaming Director, has spoke about the new partnership and hopes it will improve customer experience going forward.

He said (Via Atlantic Lottery): “As the largest digital instant market in Canada, Atlantic Lottery is pleased to partner with IGT and offer our players dynamic digital instant games from IGT’s comprehensive content portfolio.

“Additionally, the scalability of IGT’s cloud-based RGS will enable us to modify our digital instants library in real time, provide our players with best-in-class experiences and continually enhance our igaming offer.”

Atlantic Lottery has continued to expand across Canada and is now one of the leading igaming company’s in North America.

IGT is also renowned within the industry across the globe and Senior Vice President, Srini Nedunuri, believes the technology that IGT possesses will help Atlantic Lottery grow even more.

He said (Via IGT Solutions): “Partnering with the Atlantic Lottery to deliver IGT’s cloud-based RGS and engaging digital instant games is an exciting opportunity for our ilottery business.

“We look forward to helping the Atlantic Lottery further grow its business and reach new players in the region with our reliable RGS technology and top-performing ilottery games.”