Hacksaw Gaming is the latest iGaming provider to enter the US market after agreeing a content distribution deal with Rush Street Interactive, Inc which will see the company’s slots go live, operating online casino in West Virginia.

The collaboration will see Hacksaw Gaming’s popular online slots integrated into Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers brand, through Light & Wonder’s distribution network.

The first game live on BetRivers West Virginia iGaming platform is Hacksaw’s “The Bowery Boys”.The following games are set to be added in coming weeks:

Wanted: Dead or a Wild

Toshi Video Club

Stack’em

Joker Bombs

Gladiator Legends

Hand of Anubis

This marks Hacksaw’s first foray into the United States of America, and has outlined plans for further expansion. It’s not the studio’s first move into North America, given a recent launch in Ontario.

West Virginia joins the studio’s list of licenses that include: Malta Gaming Authority, United Kingdom Gambling Commission, Romania, Greece, Netherlands, Latvia, Sweden and Italy.

Hacksaw Gaming’s maiden US venture marks a significant step forward as part of a broader strategy to grow its international footprint, adding West Virginia to the studio’s list of certified jurisdictions that also includes MGA, UKGC, Romania, Greece, Netherlands, Latvia, Ontario, Italy, and Sweden.

CCO of Hacksaw Gaming, Gabrielle Star, hailed the agreement, saying: “Today’s news represents a huge milestone for us. We’re overjoyed to make our long-awaited US bow with RSI’s BetRivers, one of the leading casino brands in the states, capping months of hard work behind the scenes.

Starr continued: “As one of the first few states to adopt a forward-leaning approach towards iGaming, West Virginia is the ideal market to begin our US journey and we have no doubt that our extensive game library will resonate with its BetRivers players. This is just the beginning. We’ll be looking to explore more collaborative opportunities with RSI in our bid to become provider of choice for casino fans in West Virginia and across the country as more states liberalize their outlook on iGaming.”

Rush Street Interactive’s CEO, Richard Schwartz, added: “We are so pleased to extend our partnership with Hacksaw Gaming into the US, after our successful launch with them in Ontario last month.

“We are thrilled to further enhance our industry leading online casino portfolio and entertainment experience at BetRivers.com in West Virginia, by adding Hacksaw’s exciting mix of new and popular casino games.”

West Virginia is the smallest of states in which iGaming is legal, dwarfed by the three giants in PA online casino, New Jersey iGaming and Michigan online casino. Hacksaw will be eyeing expanded presence in other US states now it has an initial footprint in the country.