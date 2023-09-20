Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Hacksaw Gaming has signed its second US facing partnership, adding a distribution agreement with DraftKings in West Virginia to its armory.

The Malta-based slot provider now distributes to two West Virginia online casino brands, after debuting last month with Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers brand.

Initially, the distribution agreement between the two companies will see the following Hacksaw slots added to the DraftKing’s online casino lobby:

Hand of Anubis

Hop’N’Pop

Outlaws Inc.

In addition to the aforementioned titles, Wanted Dead or a Wild, Stack’em and Gladiator Legends are set to be integrated over the next few weeks.

Hacksaw Gaming CEO, Marcus Cordes commented:“It’s been a hugely exciting couple of months on the US front. After receiving full regulatory approval last month, we’re thrilled to bolster our standing in West Virginia by adding another top-tier operator to our ranks.”

He added: “DraftKings is a name that needs no introduction in the world of iGaming, and we’ve no doubt our top-shelf content will find scores of new casino fans through this partnership.”

Hacksaw obtained a full supplier license from the West Virginia Lottery on Thursday 3 August, 2023. The WV license is added to an ever-growing list: Malta Gaming Authority, UK Gambling Commission, Romania, Greece, Netherlands, Latvia, Ontario, Italy, Sweden and Lithuania.

The company has outlined lofty ambitions to expand across all states where online casino is legal by partnering with tier one operators.

Cordes commented prior: “Owing to West Virginia’s favorable gaming climate and robust legislation, Hacksaw Gaming is perfectly positioned for continued growth on the international stage. We’ll be aiming to expand our US presence across additional states by teaming up with a number of tier-one operators in the coming months.”

Pennsylvania, Michigan and New Jersey online casino are the big three in the US, with West Virginia insignificant in comparison. Should Hacksaw wish to boost its profile, it will be eyeing expansion into one of the country’s biggest gambling states.