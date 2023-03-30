Gun Lake Casino sponsor Special Olympics Michigan to the tune of $2.5 million

Gun Lake Casino and the Gun Lake Tribe have penned a $2.5 million sponsorship agreement with the Special Olympics Michigan.

What will the money be used for?

The partnership will see Gun Lake Casino have presenting sponsorship of the world’s largest Special Olympics training facility, the Unified Sports & Inclusion Center, located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Unified Sports & Inclusion Centre hosts sporting competitions, conferences and provides a premium location for athletes to train.

What does Special Olympics Michigan do?

The partnership will allow Special Olympics Michigan to ‘better serve populations with intellectual disabilities across the state by enhancing overall sports competition, expanding critical health and wellness initiatives, as well as growing athlete leadership programs that teach athletes how to translate success in sport, to success in life’.

Tim Hileman, President & CEO of Special Olympics Michigan, stated: “Gun Lake Casino has been a huge advocate for inclusion in our community, supporting numerous organisations that have put Michigan on the map in exciting ways during the past decade. We are proud to be among their flagship investments that is making this training, competition, and general inclusion centre a reality right here in Michigan. This partnership between Gun Lake Casino and Special Olympics Michigan shows what happens when we are all truly invested in making Michigan a leader both in inclusion and community.

Gun Lake Casino and Gun Lake Tribe have contributed over $5 million in donations to West Michigan civic organizations since 2011. Special Olympics Michigan purchased the Unified Sports & Inclusion Center in 2019, with phase one of the construction completed in December 2022. Phase 2 will start in Summer 2023, including complete outdoor renovation. Currently there are over ten tenant organizations operating out of the venue, with scope for more to be added.

Sal Semola, CEO of Gun Lake Casino, said: “Gun Lake Casino has taken a bold step forward becoming a leader in placemaking for the region. Our investments aim to strengthen the community’s ability to attract visitors, provide unique entertainment, and create jobs. The Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports & Inclusion Centre will do all of that with its ability to host sporting competitions, as well as conferences. Most important to us, however, is that it will do that through the eyes and experience of a truly diverse and inclusive population of people, who will play, learn, and work there. It’s a very unique and important addition to the Western Michigan community.” Bob Peters, Gun Lake Tribe chair, added: “This partnership with Special Olympics Michigan is a natural extension of Gun Lake Tribe’s commitment to building an inclusive community. We are proud to join forces with such a powerful movement and help manifest its mission within the Unified Sports and Inclusion Centre — a world first!”

What’s the gambling landscape in Michigan?

Michigan sports betting and MI casino is unique in the United States ecosystem. Despite being split by tribal gaming and commercial operators, all figures are reported by the Michigan regulatory board. The commercial operators and tribal operators work in harmony, something that is scarce seen elsewhere.

Taking California sports betting as an example, fierce competition between commercial operators and tribes meant that California mobile sports betting was annihilated 83 percent to 17 percent at the ballot, with tribal retail sports betting only faring marginally better – securing 33 percent ‘yes’ votes.