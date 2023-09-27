Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Genius Sports has launched BetVision, an in-play betting product for the NFL allowing bettors to wager from within an embedded sportsbook stream.

Genius Sports, through its data and media distribution deal with the NFL, will provide low latency streams to operator partners. When a bettor is watching a stream, BetVision will provide integrated betting odds and betslips, statistical insights and real-time augmentations.

The product will allow users to toggle augmented content on and off and each individual user’s preferences will dictate the content they see. It will provide an easy overlay with suggested bets based on the current stage of the game.

Genius Sports’ new product will initially launch across the United States with Caesars Sportsbook, BetRivers and Fanatics Sportsbook. Both companies will stream nationally distributed and regionalized NFL games, with further features to be added by Genius Sports throughout the season.

The BetVision video streams will be available for consumers both on mobile and tablet. The main point of contention will undoubtedly be consumer habits. Many sports fans prefer to consume sports content in a live environment, or through traditional OTT sports coverage.

Creating new means for fans to engage with sporting content is key for all sports rightsholders as the traditional audience continues to age. This is a sentiment echoed by Brent Lawton, VP of Business Development & Strategic Investments, NFL who commented: “We’re very pleased to be Genius’ first BetVision content partner as they continue to be on the cutting edge of sports betting experiences. BetVision allows us to create a differentiated way for fans to engage with NFL content.”

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports continued: ““BetVision is leading a new era of immersive sports experiences. The launch brings together our capabilities across data tracking, video streaming, live data and sports wagering to create a game-changing product for sportsbooks. Sports fans and bettors alike increasingly demand personalized interaction, greater customization and deeper insights combined with an ability to strike a bet seamlessly. BetVision alone offers precisely that, while giving sportsbooks a new way to drive engagement and accelerate the growth of in-game betting.”