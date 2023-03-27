Gaming Innovation Group adds Maryland and Pennsylvania to growing collection of licences

Gaming Innovation Group (“GiG”) has added Maryland and Pennsylvania licences to existing US licences in New Jersey and Iowa as the iGaming technology company continues its expansion across regulated markets.

GiG has obtained an Online Sports Wagering Operator Licence in Maryland and a full Interactive Gaming Manufacturer License in Pennsylvania, ahead of new partner brands launching on its technology, and further clients using its iGaming platform and sportsbook in the North American market. It adds a further string to the GiG North American bow, following Iowa, NJ online gaming as well as Ontario in Canada.

The Maryland sports betting licence will see Gaming Innovation Group power the launch of Crab Sports in Maryland. Crab Sports is a relative minnow in the sports betting world, founded in just 2021. The brand estimates that its online platform will surpass $200 million during its first full year of operations.

“We will be Maryland’s #1 local sportsbook and will be dedicated entirely to the state of Maryland. From the Caps to the Ravens to local crab cakes, we live and breathe MD life” reads one of four mantras on the brand’s Twitter.

MARYLAND We’re coming for you and we’re ready to give you the local sportsbook you deserve. Here are some quick hitters on who we are and what we’re about. Can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/kvaKT2B5Qc — Crab Sports (@crabsportsmd) January 26, 2023

Crab Sports will join the ten retail and eight mobile sportsbooks currently operating in the Old Line State. In the most recent reported revenue figures from Maryland regulator, handle decreased in February 2023 to $339.4 million from $441.5 million in January 2023. It still capped off a bumper quarter of revenue. Since November 2022, Maryland has taken just under $1.5 billion in handle.

The full iGaming manufacturer licence from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board follows the grant of an interim authorization back in October, and will see a planed brand launch happening in what the company describes as ‘due course’.

Claudio Caruana, General Counsel for GiG commented in a release: “Having placed a strong focus on expansion in regulated markets, we’re understandably pleased with the confirmation of our licences in two new US states. Regulation will continue to drive the industry in North America, as markets mature, allowing us to support and protect operators and their customers, establishing suitable, robust frameworks for sustainable growth.”

Marcel Elfersy, Chief Commercial Officer at GiG added: “With our plans to open our new US hub later this year and having recently been shortlisted with EGR North America in the full-service platform provider of the year category, our new licensed status in these very attractive online markets creates further opportunity for us to add value for new and established partners in the region. We’re excited about the possibilities these new states provide, starting with the launch of Crab Sports in Maryland in May on our PAM and sportsbook.”