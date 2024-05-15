Gambling Regulators in the state of Nevada have declined Dave and Buster’s proposal of a new ‘Betting Intention’.

Gambling Regulators In Nevada Reject Dave and Buster’s Betting Intention

The relevant members in Nevada’s gambling regulation group were against the ‘family-friendly’ company’s suggestion of opening betting markets to customers.

During the early stages of May, Dave and Buster’s, a renowned restaurant/arcade company throughout the US, proposed the introduction of new betting features on its mobile site.

This would allow customers to stake bets on the two available games on Dave and Buster’s app, which include Hot Shots basketball and Skee-ball.

The gambling markets across America has continued to grow in recent years and the restaurant chain is looking to take advantage of this lucrative growth.

Dave and Buster’s is looking to use the momentum in the gambling industry to increase its exposure across North America.

However, this proposal clocked the attention of gambling lawmakers, regulators and industry stakeholders – who did not support the idea.

Specifically, Nevada gambling regulators were not too keen on the introduction of gambling into Dave and Buster’s – as the state is known as the gaming capital of the world.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board has evaluated Dave and Buster’s proposal, coming to the conclusion that the company are not allowed to offer these betting markets.

The company decided that the idea of opening betting for over 18s into the two games was not in alignment with Nevada’s gambling intentions.

Kirk Hendrick, NGCB’s chairman, opened direct conversations with Dave and Buster’s team – where he informed the company about Nevada’s view on ‘unlicensed gaming.’

Kirk Hendrick said (via Nevada Gambling Commission Board): “The Nevada Gambling Commission Board opposes activities that could promote underage gambling, as well as wagering activities by businesses catering to a significant number of minor clientele.”