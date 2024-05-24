Galaxy Gaming has confirmed the appointment of Steve Kopjo as their new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Kopjo will replace long-serving CFO Harry Hagerty, who is moving into a strategic advisor role.

Armed with 15 years worth of experience in senior finance and accounting positions, Kopjo is set to start his new role on May 28.

The Las Vegas-headquartered gaming supplier has worked alongside some of the best online gambling sites in North America and Europe.

Predominantly, Galaxy Gaming joins forces with those who provide the best online slot apps to help deliver a first-class casino experience.

Therefore, Kopjo will play a pivotal role in helping the company in the next stage of its growth. Kopjo’s main duties will fall within the executive team.

Most recently, Kopjo was employed with rival gaming supplier Everi. He spent three years there whereby he was the director of investor relations. Earlier this year, he was made vice president of finance.

Galaxy Gaming

Prior to that, Kopjo has held possessions at American Gaming Systems, Shuffle Masters and Wynn Resorts. Matt Reback, president and CEO at Galaxy Gaming, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Steve as the latest casino gaming expert to join our talented and ambitious Galaxy Gaming team.

“His experience, leadership, work ethic, and contagious energy will without a doubt contribute to our continued growth and success.

“While it is never easy to replace someone like Hagerty, we are proud of how we have supported his transition from a full-time C-suite role and continue to leverage his valuable experience as a strategic advisor,” Reback concluded.

Naturally, Kopjo is very much looking forward to starting his new role. Additionally, he is excited and honoured to be joining the Galaxy Gaming family.

“I was honoured to be considered and ultimately selected for this role by Galaxy Gaming. I am excited to join a company with such a respected board of directors, talented leadership team, and robust business foundation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Gaming confirmed the launch of a new online RNG game, Roulette Up. ODDSworks will distribute it through its BETguard Remote Gaming Server platform.

Furthermore, the game will be available to play with Draft Kings, Golden Nugget, and WynnBET in several US states.