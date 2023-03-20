Flutter Entertainment fined $4 million by SEC due to Stars Group activity in Russia

Flutter Entertainment, the parent company of PokerStars, has been slapped with a $4 million civil penalty by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over improper payments made by The Stars Group to lobby online poker operations in Russia.

The payment relates to a settlement with the SEC over charges brought against The Stars Group, which was acquired fully by Flutter in May 2020. The charges relate to the period from May 2015 to 2020, during which time The Stars Group authorised $8.9 million in payments to a third-party consultant to promote the company’s online poker operations in Russia and lobby for legalization.

The SEC’s order further finds that, during this time period, the Company failed to both devise and maintain a sufficient system of internal accounting controls over its operations in Russia with respect to third-party consultants, and to consistently make and keep accurate books and records regarding its consultant payments in Russia.

According to the order, contemporaneous emails indicate that those payments covered, among other things, (i) reimbursement for New Year’s gifts to individuals including Russian government officials, which relevant Company policies prohibited, and (ii) reimbursement of a consultant’s payments to Roskomnadzor, the Russian state agency responsible for administering internet censorship filters.

Flutter stated that it fully cooperated with the SEC investigation and has since implemented enhanced compliance and control measures to prevent similar issues from arising in the future. The company also stated that it has terminated all relationships with the individuals involved in the matter. The SEC’s order noted Flutter’s cooperation and remedial efforts, as well as Flutter’s subsequent withdrawal from the Russian market following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

This penalty is the latest in a string of regulatory fines and penalties faced by Flutter and its subsidiaries. In 2020, the UK Gambling Commission fined the company £2.2 million for failings related to social responsibility and anti-money laundering measures. The company was also fined €300,000 by the Dutch regulator in 2019 for offering online gambling services in the Netherlands without a license.

It’s not the first time that the SEC has been involved with the gambling industry, either. In June 2022, David Roda, a former employee of Penn Interactive Ventures, was charged with Insider Trading following Penn’s $2 billion acquisition of Score Media and Gaming. Roda, who worked as a software engineer at Penn Interactive Ventures, was given confidential information concerning the multi-billion takeover forthcoming.

The SEC claimed he used the information to purchase 500 out-of-the-money call options on Score Media for approximately $20,000 in the weeks leading up the media mogul’s acquisition. It also suggested that his friend, Andrew Larkin, was privy to the information as he purchased 375 Score Media shares.

Both those charged sold their shares immediately after the sale closed, and Score’s stock price had risen by over 80 percent, netting profits between them of over $550,000.

Both Larkin and Roda agreed to pay a significant fine and be disqualified from purchasing shares in companies thereafter.

Stars Group represents the largest poker brand out there, but poker’s history in the United States has been tumultuous due to regulatory turmoil. Poker’s popularity continues to wane compared to it’s peak, while the repeal of PASPA has paved the way for the rise of online legal sports betting. Flutter’s brand FanDuel claims to have over 50 percent market share in the online sports betting market, and that’s without access to the likes of Florida, California and Texas. California online sports betting was destroyed at the public ballot in November 2022, and thus is off the legislative cards until 2024 at the earliest.

The largest hope of the big three states where sports betting remains illegal is the Lone Star State. Texas online sports betting is still on the legislative cards, although it would take a brave analyst to predict the outcome should it go to ballot given the sheer volume of marketing spend yet failure in California.