Fast Track & Playstar Casino Agree New Deal To Begin Operations In New Jersey

Fast Track has partnered with the online casino site in hopes of improving the everyday operations at Playstar Casino, while increasing the focus on customer engagement.

The player engagement solutions provider is based in Malta, but has a host of connections to the US market and continues to extend this with the Playstar partnership.

The overarching aim is to help implement the strategy that Playstar Casino has created over recent years and amplify production of games.

Chief Marketing Officer at Playstar Casino, Jon Bowden, labeled the partnership with Fast Track as an ‘obvious choice’ as the company looked for support to reach major goals.

He said (via Playstar): “At Playstar, the player experience is paramount. Fast Track was the obvious choice for us due to their commitment to supporting our growth goals.

“We’re keen to automate the bulk of our strategy and work with the most advanced technology for personalization and modelling.”

Members of the Fast Track board were also positive about the collaboration, as Managing Director, Jean-Luc Ferriere, believes FT can not only reach the goals set, but overachieve too.

He said (via Fast Track): “It’s always exciting for us to partner with an operator so dedicated to offering an unparalleled player experience.

“The team is very keen to start collaborating with Playstar to help them achieve and exceed their business objectives.”

Fast Track also signed off on another new partnership in the final week of April, as the player engagement solutions provider joined with Altenar.

The deal was made to improve player engagement and user experience on the site, as Fast Track offers its AI-powered technology to help Altenar’s Player Account Management tools.