Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclosure Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

FanDuel has announced the second-part of its casino ad campaign as it seeks to increase online casino market share in the United States.

The “Winning is Undefeated” campaign will run across television, social media and billboards in jurisdictions where relevant. The campaign to premiere on television was designed with an agency, Mischief @ No Fixed Address. The advert, set to air in relevant legalized online casino jurisdictions (New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan), is said to “rank the amazing feelings of life’s tiny wins while reminding us that the ultimate feeling is winning, with FanDuel Casino”.

The advert will coincide with a first-time deposit incentive of 50 free bonus spins. FanDuel will also premier a new slot game, Fort Knox Cleopatra. The game is based on an International Game Technology, PlayDigital title Cleopatra which ranks highly in the existing FanDuel casino library.

FanDuel, despite having a stronghold in North American sports betting, has not got as solid a casino footprint. BetMGM and DraftKings are the two market leaders, but FD does have a double digit market share per recent analyst figures. This latest campaign is a bid to increase market share in each of the states which offer legalized online casino.

Daniele Phillips, Vice President of Brand Strategy at FanDuel Casino commented: “At FanDuel Casino we are all about celebrating that unmatched feeling of victory. Our latest campaign doubles down on how the feeling of winning outranks all else from successfully avoiding your neighbor to catching your car keys in one hand. With our daily free-to-play game Reward Machine and our newly launched welcome offer – 50 bonus spins – our players have more chances than ever to experience that feeling of winning for themselves.”

Pete Lefebvre, Creative Director at Mischief @ No Fixed Address added: “Researchers have identified 34,000 unique feelings. But any list needs a #1. So everyone got in touch with our deepest emotions, then we ranked them. These findings were the basis of the campaign. You can argue with our faux-scientific order, but you can’t argue with the fact that winning is the best feeling there is.”

Asaf Noifeld, Managing Director at FanDuel Casino concluded: “Offering our players the ultimate choice of games is a top priority for us, and bringing IGT PlayDigital’s Fort Knox Cleopatra to FanDuel Casino helps us continue to provide the best iGaming product experience on the market. As we continue to introduce new players to FanDuel Casino, we are excited to bring a game users know and love with a new spin and more prizes, an ideal combination to engage all players.”

FanDuel’s sports betting marketing has had a solid impact. A marketing analysis undertaken by iSpot.tv in late August showed FanDuel had the highest percentage of television ad impressions by someway. Advertising sports betting, however, is easier with legalization across so many states. Whether an advertising campaign in ‘mature’ markets will provide market share or a return on investment remains to be seen. New Jersey online casino remains the ‘gold standard’, but given the glacial rollout of online casino legalization elsewhere, there’s no first-mover advantage and new-customer acquisition could prove difficult.