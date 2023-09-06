Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclosure Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

On the eve of the start of the 2023/2024 National Football League campaign, FanDuel has announced Daniel Jones, Deebo Samuel and Rob Gronkowski will make weekly appearances on FanDuel TV’s flagship show “Up & Adams”.

Season 2 of the show’s first week features guest appearances from The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and the Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The regular guests are the four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, former NFL safety Darus Butler plus Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and 49ers wide receiver Tyshu Raequan “Deebo” Samuel.

Samuel and Jones will join the show every Tuesday, with Wednesday now being dubbed “GronkDay”, featuring an hour feature with the NFL Hall of Famer.

The show, which has been running for a year today, has also expanded the mediums on which it is broadcast. Up & Adams will now be streamed live on YouTube, as well as FanDuel TV and OTT platform FanDuel TV+. It will also be available to fans through FanDuel.com/watch.

Kay Adams, Host of the show commented: “Here we go! Excited to grow the ‘Up & Adams’ family, and I couldn’t be more grateful to my team and everyone at FanDuel for working so hard to bring the show to another level for season 2. Bringing it to YouTube is a dream and I can’t wait for sports fans to get to interact with us LIVE in the comments. More fun to come – stay tuned!”

Gronkowski added: “The people better get ready because I have some hot takes I am ready to unload this year. But you’ll have to tune in every Wednesday to hear them first!”

FanDuel Senior Director of Sports Programming, Richard Isakow concluded: “‘Up and Adams’ is the perfect centerpiece of the FanDuel TV lineup. In the past year Kay has traveled the country to cover some of the most iconic events in sports including Super Bowl LVII, the Kentucky Derby, the NFL Draft and NFL training camps coast to coast. We are excited to build on the success with even more unique access and opportunities.”

Other operators, such as Fanatics and BetMGM have also shown their marketing hands recently. BetMGM launches a two-part television advert this week, whilst Fanatics Betting and Gaming is running with “Sign Up, Suit Up” to provide merchandise credit for new registrations.