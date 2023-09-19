Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Maryland’s sports betting handle rose 6.6% month-over-month from $247.4 million in July to $263.7 million in August.

For the month, Maryland had 12 operational retail and 12 operational mobile sportsbooks. MY retail sportsbook handle rose 35.2% from $9.9 million in July to $13.4 million in August, which constituted 5.1% of total state handle.

Despite an increase in retail wagers taken, hold decreased from 15.9% to just 3.5%. As a result, taxable win fell 57.7% to just $653,079 for the month of August. Contributions to the state, by ways of the 15% tax rate on taxable win, was $97,961.86.

Maryland mobile sports betting handle increased 5.4% from $237.5 million to $250.4 million, whereas taxable revenue also decreased from $20.5 million to $16.4 million month-over-month. Promotional spend hiked as expected given August saw the build-up to the new NFL season, with a 44.7% rise in promotional spend, hitting $8.1 million up from $5.6 million in July.

When breaking down on an operator-by-operator level, DraftKings and FanDuel dominated the Maryland market. DraftKings held 41.6% market share for August, with DraftKings taking 36.7%. FanDuel’s margin was considerably stronger, with the firm generating 59.0% of the entire state’s taxable revenue.

Rounding off the top five by handle were BetMGM, Caesars and Fanatics. The top five by market share comprise 94.7% of total MY sports betting handle.

On a sport-by-sport breakdown, the top five were as follows:

Parlay/Combinations: $74.7 million handle (28.3% share), $12.4 million hold (16.6% margin) Pro Baseball: $74.4 million handle (28.2% share), $2.0 million hold (28.3% margin) Tennis: $35.3 million handle (13.4% share), $2.8 million hold (7.9% margin) Other: $27.7 million handle (10.5% share), $1.8 million hold (6.4% margin) Pro Basketball: $18.3 million handle (7.0% share), $1.2 million hold (6.6% margin)

Canton Gaming and Whitman both opened new retail sportsbook locations right at the end of July, so recorded just $1,603 and $2,105 in handle respectively. September, with the launch of NFL and both new retail locations trading a full month should see further uptick in Maryland.