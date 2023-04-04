FanDuel extends partnership with Spotify’s The Ringer

FanDuel has extended its partnership with Spotify’s The Ringer, to bring video content FanDuel TV. The Ringer was acquired by Spotify in 2020, and is a website, podcast network and video production house creating a blend of ‘sports, pop culture, politics and tech content’. It includes over 50 podcast in the network, and produces everything from sports through to pop. The partnership with FanDuel TV will obvivously focus primarily on sports content.

The multi-year expanded agreement will see The Ringer license select video podcasts to FanDuel TV, including existing shows adapted for FanDuel TV, and an exclusive slate of new shows. It’s safe to assume the adaptations will include market and moneylines from the leading US operator when discussing US related sports.

FanDuel is a Flutter Entertainment company, known to be the largest in online sports betting across the United States. Clever content marketing is a strategy used to not only acquire new customres, but also to retain those already acquired. These approaches are becoming increasingly diverse as CPA has increased and competition has intensified. Having a partnership with some of the biggest global podcasts can only go to serve FanDuel well, should the next few years see the highly anticipated legalization of sports betting in California, or sports betting in Texas and TX online casino.

The Ringer will have a programming block, from 9-10AM ET – and will ‘celebrate the biggest moments in sports and equil the audience with what they need to know for the smartest wagers’. It adds ‘The Ringer’s slate consists of new shoes like ‘Beyond the Arc’ – an NBA focused show, and ‘Through The Ringer’, described as a ‘wide-lens look at the biggest stories in sports gambling’. The partnership will also see popular sports podcasts such as golf’s Fairway Rollin’ adapted for television format.

Geoff Chow, Managing Director of The Ringer commented: “We’re thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership to include creating content for FanDuel TV. It’s exciting to bring The Ringer’s signature blend of enthusiasm and expertise to this new audience.” Mike Raffensperger, Chief Commercial Officer of FanDuel emphasized how the partnership would bring both sides benefits: “We are extremely excited for this partnership and further strengthening our relationship with The Ringer. They are home to one of the strongest podcast networks in the world and FanDuel TV can help define a new medium for distributing its content. FanDuel TV is the perfect platform to showcase The Ringer’s top personalities, broaden their audiences and become flagship programming for the network.”

The Spring slate of Ringer shows on FanDuel TV includes:

Beyond the Arc with Kevin O’Connor Kevin presents his pressing NBA observations, uses film to explain why a given team may be succeeding or in crisis, looks ahead to the draft, and much more

Through The Ringer Hosted byTate Frazier, Through The Ringer presents conversations with The Ringer’s deep bench of experts to discuss the top sports stories of the day

East Coast Bias The ‘East Coast Bias’ crew, John Jastremski , Raheem Palmer and Joe House , talk all things sports betting and share the other major events that they’re following and betting on.

Fairway Rollin Joe House and Nathan Hubbard break down the latest golf headlines, preview and review the most important tournaments, and delve into the world of golf gambling



FanDuel TV is already distributed on linear television throughcable and satellite distributors including: