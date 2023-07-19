Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Arizona Department of Gaming has reported total AZ sports betting handle of $535 million for April 2023. 99% of wagers taken were taken online, with just $3.7 million taken in the three retail casino locations.

The $535.7 million was a 16.8% monthly drop, down from $644.8 million in March. It’s the lowest handle in the state of Arizona since August 2022, which recorded $361 million.

FanDuel generated $213 million of the state’s $531 million handle, coming in at just over 40% market share. DraftKings sat second with $148.7 million, and BetMGM a distant third with $73 million.

Arizona, since the legalization of sports betting has been one of the most impressive in the United States. The overall revenue generated by Arizona in 2022, put the state only behind New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

Tax is on the lenient side in comparison to other states. Revenue from land-based sports betting is taxed at 8%, whereas revenue generated from online activities is subject to a 10% tax. Tax is applied after limited deductions of free bets and other bonuses, up to a maximum of 20% of total revenue.

Part of the reason for Arizona’s popularity could be the Western border shared with California. After two disastrous performances at the ballot in November, both retail and online CA sports betting is on hold until 2024 at least.

There has been no concerted push for legalized online casinos in Arizona, given the snail-paced rollout of igaming in the United States.