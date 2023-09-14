Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

FanDuel has unveiled soccer player Carli Lloyd and PGA Tour golfer Tom Kim as two additional responsible gaming ambassadors.

September is Responsible Gaming Education Month and the addition of two ambassadors is just one of a plethora of investments the Flutter Entertainment PLC owned operator has committed to.

The initiatives are as follows:

Play Well Day: An employee-only event held in NYC described as focusing on the “company’s commitment to building a culture that is always focused on customer protection”

New ambassadors: The company adds Tom Kim and Carli Lloyd to raise awareness of the importance of responsible gaming. They will appear in responsible gaming content, as well as filming bespoke advertising with recently announced FanDuel TV ambassador, NFL Hall-Of-Famer Rob Gronkowski and host Kay Adams.

New advertising: FanDuel has announced its first television creative called “The System”. Part two of the multimedia campaign will air throughout the season.

Podcast series and related social media content: Gronkowski, Adams and Carton will host a podcast discussing problem gambling and its associated risks. In addition, a new social media feature called “FanDuel, FanDial” will see them video call fans at random and recording their reactions before talking them through the responsible gaming measures

Partnership with Front Office Sports: Creating a responsible gaming internet learning platform for visitors. Upon completion, visitors will be able to add a badge to their LinkedIn profile and add certification to their resume.

Carli Lloyd commented: “I am excited to be joining the FanDuel team as a Responsible Gaming Ambassador. As sports gambling continues to become more accessible, I think it is critical fans adopt a mindset that gambling is supposed to be a form of entertainment and that tools are available to them within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to stay in control of the way they play. I’m eager to help my fellow ambassadors spread the word on the Play Well lifestyle.”

Tom Kim added: “When evaluating a potential partnership with FanDuel, I knew I wanted to be able to use my platform to advocate for responsible play. It is clear everyone at FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously, and I am proud to join their team as a Responsible Gaming Ambassador and raise awareness among my fans, especially those around my age, and the golf community on and off the course.”

Carton said: “Spreading the message of responsible gaming is deeply important to me, and I’m proud to continue working with FanDuel to raise awareness for problem gambling and the tools available to address it. Working with colleagues like Kay and Gronk help destigmatize problem gambling and more importantly help make betting responsibly cool. Adding two more stars, Carli and Tom, to the team is exciting and I can’t wait to collaborate with them. The initiatives we are highlighting during Responsible Gaming Education Month have a year-round impact, and I look forward to elevating our voice to protect as many fans as possible.”

“We believe that educating the sports industry at large on what responsible gaming means is an equally important part of our mission to promoting responsible play with consumers,” said Alison Kutler, FanDuel Sustainability and Responsible Gaming Vice President. “I’m delighted to partner with Front Office Sports to break new ground and have training available that drives a culture of RG in our industry.”

Kutler concluded: “FanDuel remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting responsible gaming, and we’re thrilled to be rolling out this series of programming to mark Responsible Gaming Education Month. Bringing Carli and Tom on as RG ambassadors who can spread the message of safer play combined with debuting new advertising, social media content and a Front Office Sports training, highlight how we want to elevate the standard for operator efforts on responsible gaming.”