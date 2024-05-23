IGaming Software Provider, EveryMatrix, has promoted Mihnea Dobre to Chief Techincal Officer (CTO), after expanding in North America.

EveryMatrix Promote New Chief Technology Officer Amid Expansion Into North America

Dobre will now lead the company’s technology strategy and operations from Bucharest, Romania, after earning a promotion through 10 years of service at EveryMatrix

The new CTO was appointed by EveryMatrix as the Head of Incident Management, creating the Technical Support and IT Governance teams – where he was said to have improved the release and change management systems at EM.

Before earning this promotion, Dobre worked as the Head of IT Governance and played a huge part in the success found through the leadership team.

As the new CTO at EveryMatrix, Dobre will take of the technical development and lend a hand to the strategic path to help EM’s business structure to achieve certain objectives – primarily in the US gambling sector.

EveryMatrix CEO, Ebbe Groes, has revealed the reasoning behind Dobre’s promotion and how the new CTO can progress the business in 2024.

He said (Via EveryMatrix): “Working alongside Mihnea for the past eight years has been a pleasure from day one. His appointment as Group CTO is a logical progression, as the company thrives amidst exponential growth, boasting a workforce of more than 1,000 employees.”

In May 2024, EveryMatrix made another huge step into the best gambling sites across North America, partnering with Golden Nugget Online to supply Armadillo Studios content in Michigan and New Jersey.

EveryMatrix formatted this entrance into North America through its renowned iGaming aggregation solution, known as SlotMatrix, which offers the best slot games to a variety of operators.

As of May 23rd, EveryMatrix has obtained licenses in Connecticut, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and the Canadian province of Ontario.

Prior to this, EM opened a new market service into Peru, while also unveiling a fresh headquarters in Bucharest – as the employee tally has now exceeded 400.