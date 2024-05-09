EveryMatrix, an icontent provider, has signed its first exclusive content deal in North America after forming a partnership with Supremeland Gaming.

EveryMatrix Confirms First Exclusive Content Deal In North America With Supremeland Gaming

This new collaboration means that EveryMatrix has opened its first exclusive content aggregation in the United States, as the business looks to grow across North America.

It will begin this new opening in New Jersey, entering the online casino market and taking advantage of NJ’s leading revenue facilities.

Chief Executive Officer at Supremeland Gaming, Rickard Ohrn, spoke about the new agreement and how it can act as a pivotal decision for the company – boosting its exposure to new customers.

He said (Via Supremeland Gaming presser): “This major milestone represents the first step on an exciting journey we are undertaking to deliver mischievous, innovative, and really fun-to-play online games to a broader audience through our partnership with EveryMatrix.”

The leading operator will be DraftKings, as EveryMatrix will offer its exclusive gaming content to DK for users in the United States.

By merging with Supremeland Gaming, EveryMatrix will now open in several sates, including: New Jersey, Michigan, West Virginia, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

The content created will be specific and unique to Supremeland Gaming, as the company takes full advantage of EveryMatrix’s technology.

Utilizing the specialized skills from the American game studio, Powderkeg, Supremeland Gaming will access online casino games from EveryMatrix.

The games created by both parties are currently live in DraftKings, New Jersey, and will focus on the markets across North America – making customer experience as smooth as possible.

President of EveryMatrix Americas, Erik Nyman, believes the company is one of the leading sites in casino productivty and hopes customers will enjoy the high-quality.

He said (Via EveryMatrix presser): “At the core of the EveryMatrix product strategy has been to deliver its world-leading casino productivity and aggregation platform to the US market.

“Today, we have enabled our first partner, Supremeland Gaming, to go live, and our customers can facilitate bonus capabilities for third-party games, which has been never seen in this market until now. Powderkeg develops high-quality games, and we are confident players will enjoy them.”