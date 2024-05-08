ESPN Bet has been announced as the official sponsor for the PGA Championship, in a deal that will run until 2026.

The PGA Championship is set to run during May 16-19th and will be at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, under the PENN Entertainment facet – ESPN Bet.

After agreeing this deal with ESPN Bet, the PGA Championship is now the first men’s golf major to gain an official sports betting sponsorship.

The betting operator is an online sportsbook that utilizes the technology from PENN Entertainment and the sports expertise from ESPN.

PGA of America Chief Commercial Officer, Jeff Price, has highlighted the magnitude of this agreement and what to expect from both parties.

He said (Via PGA): “We are incredibly proud to partner with PENN Entertainment and immerse ESPN BET into the spectator experience throughout the PGA Championship.

“The added onsite presence of ESPN BET as well as broadcast and content offerings will provide spectators with exciting new ways to enjoy and engage with all of the action during the PGA Championship.”

Vice President of Operations at PENN Interactive, Jason Birney, was also full of praise for the collaboration and the engagement it will bring to golf fans.

He said: “We’re pleased to be the PGA of America’s first ever gaming partner and align ESPN BET with this prestigious men’s golf major.

“We look forward to accessing highly engaging touchpoints to bring ESPN BET onto the course and into the PGA Championship broadcast on ESPN. With the PGA Championship set to take place in states where ESPN BET operates through 2026, this partnership provides us with a great opportunity to interact with and engage golf fans.”

ESPN Bet has a ‘Members Lounge’ which is an area for premium hospitality that is open to registered users and offers a VR experience of Valhalla’s renovated 13th green, beverages and special ESPN Bet bonuses.