The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has announced August revenue figures, with overall state gambling revenue up 12.9% year-over-year from $470.4 million in 2022 to $531.6 million in 2023.
The above figure is a combination of revenue filings received by casinos, racetracks and their partners. Retail casino revenue showed a 2.3% increase year-over-year, reporting $280.3 million in 2023 compared to $274.0 million in 2022. When compared month-over-month, land based casino locations recorded a 6.2% fall from July’s $299.0 million.
New Jersey online casino continued to exhibit strong growth, recording a 13.5% year-over-year increase with August 2023 revenue of $155.3 million, up from $136.7 million for the same period in 2022. It was a marginal increase month-over-month, up just $0.1 million. For the year-to-date period, online casino has grown by 14.2%, with August pushing YTD revenue over the $1 billion mark. 1.6% of total online casino revenue came from peer-to-peer games such as poker, where the house only takes a rake. The remainder was generated through traditional table games and online slots.
New Jersey sports betting also exhibited impressive growth year-over-year, with combined revenue (land based and online) up 47.1% from $65.3 million in 2022 to $96.0 million. Combined retail and online revenue for the year-to-date is up 42.7% having taken $597.9 million in 2023 compared to $418.9 million reported in 2022.
DraftKings and partner Resorts Digital were the clear market leader in sports betting revenue for the month of August, leaving arch-rival FanDuel and partner Meadowlands firmly behind. It generated $56.9 million in revenue for August, giving the partnership 59.3% of the NJ sports betting market share by revenue. FanDuel and Meadowlands were a clear second place with $25.7 million revenue, and market share of 26.8%.
New Jersey online/mobile sports betting took $697.1 million handle, comprising 96.0% of the state’s wagers received. For the year-to-date, retail locations have generated 4.9% of overall wagers. Atlantic City’s retail locations will be expecting an uptick in visitors to the sportsbook and sports bar properties now the NFL season is underway.