Draftking’s horse racing product DK Horse goes live in 12 states

DraftKings Inc has announced the launch of its first ever horse racing product, DK Horse, in twelve states. The company aims to expand into many additional states before the highlight of the US horse racing season, the Kentucky Derby, which takes place on Saturday May 6th 2023. The initial announcement touted a 21 state launch, but nine did not pass for launch.

The launch has come about following the November 2022 announcement of a multi-year agreement between DraftKings and Churchill Downs Incorporated, pursuant to which TwinSpires (a subsidiary of Churchill Downs Incorporated) agreed to power the advance deposit pari-mutuel wagering technology for DraftKings.

The applkication, available on both Android and iOS stores, is a standalone app from the main DraftKings app. DK Horse LLC is officially an affiliate of Churchill Downs Technology Initiatives Company (“CDTIC”) a platform that is licensed and regulated by the Oregon Racing Commission. It operates under a multi-jurisdictional simulcasting and interactive wagering totalizator hub license.

“Together with Churchill Downs Incorporated, an industry leader with a deep-rooted history in horse racing, we will deliver an innovative, mobile customer experience,” said Jason Robins, CEO and Chairman of the Board of DraftKings. “Our goal is to provide our customers with best-in-class-sports and gaming products, and we expect DK Horse to provide a fun and new way to engage with renowned races like the upcoming Run for the Roses.”

DK Horse customers will be able to wager on the most famous horse races in the United States, including namely the Kentucky Derby and the Oaks. The site also offers a ‘handicap’ section, and ‘betting guides’, although on initial glance some of the text is pushing 20 years old.

DK Horse will initially require customers to register and deposit funds into new accounts separately from their “one account, one wallet” tethered to DraftKings Sportsbook, Casino and daily fantasy sports apps.

DraftKings sports operations are already live in 23 states, as well as Ontario, Canada. Furthermore, the brand operates iGaming in five states (plus Ontario) under its previously acquired Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand.

Given this does not simply serve as another Ohio mobile sports betting app, but rather requires further download and account creation/tethering, the initial results will be interesting to see. The hope will be a peak in horse racing interest across the United States, thus leading to a better product for both animal welfare and betting purposes.

Texas sports betting legislation proposes a ring-fence tax to rejuvenate both horse racing and greyhound racing in the state. It looks a push for TX mobile sports betting or Texas casino to be legalized in 2023, however.