DraftKings owned iGaming brand Golden Nugget Online Gaming has announced the launch of its mobile casino in Pennsylvania.

Golden Nugget is now live in multiple states, servicing New Jersey online gaming and West Virginia iGaming too. The Golden Nugget Online Gaming casino app features “more than 500 slots and classic table games”.

The Golden Nugget division of DraftKings also runs mobile sports betting in Arizona, Michigan, New Jersey and West Virginia. The company was acquired by DraftKings in August 2021 for a sum of approximately $1.56 billion. The deal was completed in May, 2022.

Matt Kalish, President of DraftKings North America commented in a release: “We’re thrilled to announce that Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s mobile casino is now available to customers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

He continued: “The app is powered by our leading technology, which dynamically brings hundreds of popular casino games and exclusive content to our customers’ fingertips. Pennsylvanians will be able to enjoy superior customer service, rewarding promotions, and a smooth interface while playing on Golden Nugget Online Gaming.”

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, who are responsible for the oversight of PA sports betting and gaming, has recently released state revenue figures for July. Despite an expected slow July for sports betting, online gaming continued to perform well in the Keystone State.

The PGCB reported 34.8% revenue growth year-over-year to $132.9 million for July 2023. Revenue from online slots was $94.9 million, with $35.4 million revenue from table games. It was however a 19.3% revenue decline month-over-month from June 2023. Although table games revenue increased month-over-month, poker rake and slots revenue both declined.