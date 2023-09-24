Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

DraftKings maintained its market share lead by handle in Indiana with 21.3% handle growth month-over-month from $77.6 million to $94.0 million.

August financials also mark the four-year anniversary of legalized Indiana sports betting. Total handle since it was signed into law is fast approaching $13 billion, with over $100 million contributed in taxes. Tax contribution in August 2023 was just over $2 million.

Partnered with Ameristar Casino, DraftKings also saw a 2.75% month-over-month rise in gross receipts, taking $7.6 million in August, just edging up from the $7.4 million in July.

FanDuel was a distant second in handle, taking $70.9 million in wagers, but still recorded a considerably higher margin and thus higher gross receipts than its main rival. Handle rose 13.0% compared to DraftKings 21.3%, and gross receipts actually fell 0.5% month-over-month, despite the Flutter-owned brand still holding a market share lead in gross receipts.

Other notable percentage improvements came from the likes of Barstool (Penn) which saw a 67.3% rise in handle, taking $6.2 million in wagers, and a 49.1% increase in gross receipts, recording $513,300 in August compared to July’s $344,199. Recently acquired PointsBet (by Fanatics) also saw a 36.3% month-over-month climb in handle to $5.1 million although gross receipts slumped to $397,189 from $512,864 the month prior.

Overall Indiana sports betting handle climbed 16.8% to $238.1 million, up from $203.8 million in July. Unlike other states, Indiana saw a slight increase in taxable revenue, up 1.2% to $23.5 million from $23.3 million in July.

On a sport-by-sport basis, the biggest increase in wagering was American Football, which saw a 615.8% increase in wagers taken (owing to the return of the NFL in September). Football comprised 7.3% of all wagers taken in August, up from 1.2% in July. The only decline was in baseball wagers, which dropped 3.8% from $69.4 million to $66.8 million.

The biggest wager share shifted from baseball to parlay, with parlays comprising 29.7% of all wagers placed in August compared to 27.6% in July. Parlays saw a 25.8% growth in handle by raw numbers too, up from $56.2 million in July to $70.7 million in August.