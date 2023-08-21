Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclosure Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Washington DC reported total gross gaming revenue of $1.4 million from retail and DC online sports betting for July 2023.

Sports betting handle for July was down 31.9% year-over-year, and 31.3% month-over-month from June’s $11.2 million.

Despite declining handle, gross gaming revenue grew 188.3% month-over-month from $484,672 to $1.4 million. This owes to a remarkable 18.2% hold for commercial operators in a month where American sporting activity is effectively non-existent, and traditionally sports betting activity as its lowest. The hold for June was just 4.5% in comparison.

GambetDC, the online gambling platform run by DC Lottery and Intralot reported $0.5 million revenue from $3.1 million handle. Caesars reported $0.4 million from $2.7 million handle and BetMGM $0.3 million from $1.2 million. The retail locations took under $150,000 between them. Given two are at sporting locations, it’s unsurprising.

The law in Washington D.C. allows the four major sports arenas to host a retail sportsbooks, and offer limited mobile wagering within a two-block radius of their facilities. D.C. has not had the best progress since legalizing sports betting, with total sports betting revenue declining for FY22 by 13.4% year-over-year to $23.2 million.

The decline came despite expansion of the sports betting market, with additional retail sports betting locations. This is attributed to out-of-state competition from Maryland online sports betting, and retail casino. Maryland’s MGM National Harbor is approximately two miles across city limits.

The channel-mix in DC thus far is heavily weighted on the retail operations. Around 65% of FY22 handle was spent in retail locations, one of the heaviest retail mixes in locations where mobile betting is also legal across the entire country.

Revenue from privately-operated sports betting in D.C. is taxed at a rate of 10%. Gambet is not subject to tax, although all of the lottery’s returns after operating expenses are contributed to the city’s General Fund.