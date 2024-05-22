The DC Office of Lottery and Gaming has released the ‘positive’ figures for FanDuel during its opening month in the state.

DC Lottery Reports Strong Performance For FanDuel During Opening Month

During FanDuel’s opening month in DC, the popular sportsbook made around $30 million in handle and another $5m in gross gaming revenue, which made a huge contributed to the District’s revenue.

On April 15th, FanDuel launched in DC and replaced GambetDC as DC’s official sports betting site. When compared to the same period in 2023, there has been a noticeable difference – rising by 673% in handle and 887% in gross gaming revenue.

Alongside this, a 40% share of the gross gaming revenue went to the District, meaning around $1.9m was generated in revenue during the first month – a 690% increase from 2023.

Executive Director at the DC Office of Lottery and Gaming, Frank Suarez, believes the introduction of FanDuel has ensured the long-term safety of sports betting in Washington DC.

He said: “The transition to FanDuel, the market leader in mobile sports wagering, ensures the long-term viability of mobile sports wagering in the District.

“In addition to a 40% share of GGR and a guarantee of $5m in revenue in its first year, the FanDuel partnership brings the benefits of a respected brand, commitment to responsible gaming, an established user base, and a superior sports wagering experience for District residents and visitors. FanDuel’s first 30 days have not only met but exceeded expectations.”

During September 2023-2024, DC sports wagering revenue (per capita) was around $2.71, which could rise to $19 based on current projections and could rank Washington DC as the highest revenue generating state in the country.

The switch to FanDuel is still having an impact on former players on GambetDC, as they have until October 15th to withdraw their funds from the account.

FanDuel also created new partnerships with the Carolina Panthers in North Carolina and purchasing BeyondPlay – an iGaming technology company.