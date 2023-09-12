Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

IMG ARENA will provide sports data and technology services to Conference USA as the two announce a multi-year partnership covering American Football, and both men and women’s basketball.

IMG ARENA will be responsible for the capture and distribution of all CUSA football and basketball games. The partnership will provide additional revenue streams through the distribution of official league data for the purposes of sports betting and media. The deal will also include media rights and the performance sector.

LLAS – Conference USA entered a multi-year partnership with IMG ARENA, a sports data and technology supplier for the betting, media and performance sectors, as the league’s official data rights collector for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.

Andrew Hess, Director of Commercial Partnerships at IMG ARENA, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Conference USA to enhance the fan experience and drive additional value for CUSA’s assets through the creation of official data feeds.”

Conference USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod added: “This data rights partnership with IMG ARENA helps Conference USA remain in control of its statistical data as we see the substantial increase in use of that data”.

She concluded: ““These efforts pair well with the enhanced visibility CBS Sports and ESPN are providing our programs as we kick-off our new media agreements. As we continue to navigate this pivotal shift in the sports data market, this partnership is an important step for us and we are excited to do so with such an experienced and respected partner in IMG ARENA.”

Conference USA is the latest on an illustrious list of IMG’s sports data partnerships including UFC, DP, World Tour, PGA Tour, EuroLeague, USTA, Roland Garros, MLS and the NWSL. This is the second partnership in a short space of time for Conference USA after its recently announced partnership for sports betting integrity with ProhiBet and U.S. Integrity.