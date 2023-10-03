Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Circa Sports will launch in Illinois, its fourth state on October 4, 2023 in partnership with Full House Resorts, Inc.

Circa Sports will operate both an Illinois mobile sports betting application and open a retail sportsbook within the American Place casino in Waukegan. Circa promises a “low-hold model” for Illinois where it will offer “some of the best odds in the country.” In addition, the company promises limits to be the same for every bettor, whether novice or expert.

The retail location will have its first bet taken by Brian Urlacher, a College Football Hall of Famer in 2017 and Pro Football Hall of Famer in 2018. The linebacker played for Chicago Bears for 12 years from 2000 through to 2012. In addition, Urlacher will conduct a meet-and-greet.

The Circa sportsbook is located in the Full House Resorts temporary casino which is in place until the company has completed the construction of the permanent American Place casino. Circa boasts the ‘world’s largest sportsbook’ at Stevens’ Circa Resort and Casino in Southern Nevada. In addition, it has another Nevada retail operation. Circa also operates mobile sportsbook offerings in Colorado and Iowa.

Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Resorts commented: “The debut of Circa Sports Illinois is a tremendous moment for our company, and we are thrilled to have worked with this great state and Full House Resorts to bring the expansion to life. There’s nothing like a Midwest sports fan and we know our product matches up with what they are looking for in a betting experience.”

Alex Stolyar, Chief Development Officer for Full House Resorts, Inc. added: “We are thrilled for Circa Sports to launch their best-in-class sportsbook in Illinois in partnership with our American Place Casino. The premium sportsbook gives new and existing casino customers throughout Chicagoland one more reason to visit and frequent American Place.”

Circa Sports has taken $2.6 million in Iowa mobile sports wagers to date in FY24, showing stronger figures than competitors such as PointsBet and Betfred. However, it still lags comfortably behind the likes of DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars and bet365. Circa also has a license for Kentucky mobile sports betting and has told the regulator it expects to launch an application later in the year.