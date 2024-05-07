Churchill Downs and NBC Sports has agreed to extend the current partnership, meaning NBC will cover the Kentucky Derby until 2032.

Churchill Downs & NBC Sports Agree New Partnership Until 2032

NBC Sports has been the broadcasting partner of Churchill Downs for several years, showcasing a range of races through NBC and Peacock.

By extending its current relationship, NBC will mark its place as the first media organization to cover the horse racing event in over thirty years.

It will also hold the rights to several other major aspects, including the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks and Derby & Oaks Day -being showcased on NBC, USA Network and Peacock.

CEO at Churchill Downs, Bill Carstanjen has spoke about the continued relationship with NBC Sports and how the 23 year partnership will only improve in the coming years.

“As we celebrate the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs is proud to extend the relationship with NBC Sports.

“As our media partner for the last 23 years, NBC has artfully captured the most exciting two minutes in sports and the spectacle of the senses that surrounds it.”

Rick Cordella, the President at NBC Sports, was also keen to applaud the work done from both parties and how the promotion for Churchill Downs will continue to flourish.

“Telling the rich stories surrounding the Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May is part of the fabric of NBC Sports, and we are thrilled to continue that tradition with Churchill Downs.

“We look forward to surrounding the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby with wall-to-wall coverage and extensive promotion on the platforms of NBCUniversal.”

It was recently revealed that the 150th Kentucky Derby broke records for the number of viewers that tuned in, as 16.7 million people watched Mystik Dan soar to victory.

The winning horse was a huge underdog, being priced at 18-1 and reports suggest that around $210.7m in bets was placed on the eventual winner.