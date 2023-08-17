Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Caesars Entertainment Inc has announced its new iGaming mobile application that will allow users to play online casino in New Jersey and other legal iGaming states across the United States and Canada.

The Caesars Palace Online Casino app will be available on iOS and Android and allow users to enjoy:

Notably, Caesar’s press release does not mention the application going live in CN, with Connecticut online casino being the only legalized state omitted. The company promises a “fully immersive casino-first experience with unmatched player rewards, exclusive games, and promotions provided by the largest casino-entertainment company in the United States.”

“Players in North America deserve an online casino-first experience that treats them like royalty and that’s what we’ve brought to market with Caesars Palace Online Casino,” said Matt Sunderland, Senior Vice President, and Head of iGaming at Caesars Digital.

He continued: “With Caesars’ unrivaled brands, IP, talent, and casino destinations, we can offer our players a true omnichannel gaming experience. Our newly developed Caesars online gaming platform and bonus engine perfectly tie online casino play and rewards to the world-class experiences that players can only enjoy at our many Caesars destinations nationwide.”

Caesar’s mobile application will be tied in with the legacy mobile application, and as such playing on Caesar’s online product will provide rewards redeemable at retail locations. The broad headings outlined by Caesars are as follows:

“Unrivaled rewards” – Any iGaming play earns Caesars Rewards Tier Credits. These are able to be redeemed towards discounted getaways, culinary experiences, VIP experiences and bonus cash offers in the app. The chain also has a partnership whereby users can convert credits to Wyndham Rewards points for access to the company’s 50,000 hotels.

“Promotions fit for royalty” – The app will provide an omnichannel welcome offer, giving iGaming players the chance to win real-world experiences across the Caesar portfolio. It also promises promotional content such as deposit bonus matches, reward spins, mystery bonus drops and reward credit multipliers.

“A refreshing customer experience” – Boasting a ‘proprietary gaming platform’ with customized front-end content and a real-time, bespoke bonus engine.

“Elevated game content” – Caesars Palace Online Casino will offer a range of exclusive Caesars games, alongside classic content.

“A leader in Responsible Gaming” – The app will utilize Caesars existing responsible gambling practices and initiatives. The company claims to have the industry’s most comprehensive universal exclusion policy.

Caesars has an extremely large retail footprint, and would thus arguably be well-placed to take advantage of a quicker roll-out of iGaming legalization. Hotels in Northern and Southern California would, for example, provide an advantage in customer acquisition should California online casinos become legal.

Similarly, the company has a footprint in states such as Oklahoma, with the Iowa Tribe opting for Caesars as management partner for a retail casino project in the state. Oklahoma sports betting and OK online casino look a long way off, however.