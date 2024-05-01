Bragg Gaming Group has appointed Neill Whyte as the new Chief Commercial Officer, in hopes of increasing its presence in the online gambling industry.

Bragg Gaming Group Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer

Neill Whyte will begin his new role immediately after leaving his post as the CCO at Digital Gaming Corporation and will be in control of the commercial team at Bragg.

His role, alongside the rest of his commercial team, will be to progress growth in several different sections including online casino content, general content and account management for customers.

The new CCO will also look to provide content from the various gaming studios, including Atomic Slot Lab, Wild Streak Gaming and Indigo Magic – while also helping with other partners.

Other sectors of Whyte’s role will be to oversee Bragg’s HUB casino site and focus on the Fuze player engagement – as well as the turnkey solutions.

Whyte was an employee at the igaming content supplier, Microgaming, for 11 years and his experience in the field has proved vital in the early stages – as he is impressed with the current operations at Bragg.

Whyte said: “I am impressed with the depth and quality of the content, product and technology offerings at Bragg, and its ability to rapidly adapt, certify and deploy this content and technology in newly regulated markets is a distinct advantage.”

The new CCO will join with his new team in the upcoming weeks and has seen the upcoming opportunity as a chance to grow Bragg’s footprint in new markets.

CEO at Bragg, Matevž Mazij, has highlighted the strengths that Whyte boasts and how the addition will be a ‘perfect fit’ for Bragg going forward.

He said: “As we leverage our broad content and product portfolio to grow in existing and new markets, including in the US, Canada, Latin America and Europe, Neill’s unique combination of knowledge, skills and experience in this sector are a perfect fit for our ambitions at Bragg.”