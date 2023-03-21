Bipartisan bill to repeal excise tax on legal sports bets reintroduced for 2023

As March Madness, one of the largest sports betting events in the United States of America, gets underway, Rep. Dina Titus and Rep. Guy Reschenthaler are back once again with legislation seeking to repeal the 0.25 percent excise tax placed on all legal sports bets, also known to many as the “handle tax”.

Titus and Reschenthaler are co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Gaming Caucus. In conjunction with the excise tax, companies must also pay a yearly $50-a-head tax on each employee working in sportsbooks. The representatives believe the two measures together discourage employment and enable illegal operations across the United States.

“With the explosive growth of sports betting across the country, it’s time to finally repeal the handle tax which penalizes legal gaming operators and punishes sportsbooks for creating jobs,” said Rep. Titus. Titus continued: “As co-chair of the bipartisan Gaming Caucus, I’m pushing this legislation to keep legal gaming markets thriving nationwide and help local economies reap the benefits of this growing industry.”

In Titus’ home state of Nevada, excise taxes have cost the state almost $22 million in 2022, approximately 4 times the national average.

Rep. Reschenthaler commented: “The US gaming industry provides over one million jobs, including 33,171 jobs in Pennsylvania, and generates more than 70 billion for state and local governments throughout the country.”

He added: “Unfortunately, outdated tax codes and burdensome regulations penalize legal operators and incentivize illegal activity. The Discriminatory Gaming Tax Repeal Act will ensure the gaming industry can support good-paying jobs and promote economic growth in southwestern Pennsylvania and across the nation. I’m proud to join Gaming Caucus co-chair Titus in introducing this bipartisan legislation, and I urge our colleagues in the House to support it.”

The repeal of PASPA refers to the decision made by the Supreme Court of the United States in 2018 to strike down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), a federal law passed in 1992 that effectively banned sports betting in most states.

Prior to the repeal of PASPA, only four states (Nevada, Delaware, Montana, and Oregon) were exempt from the law and allowed to offer sports betting. The Supreme Court’s decision opened the door for other states to legalize and regulate sports betting within their borders – of which plenty have decided to.

The case that led to the repeal of PASPA was brought by the state of New Jersey, which had been fighting for years to overturn the law and allow sports betting at its casinos and racetracks. The Supreme Court ultimately ruled in favor of New Jersey, finding that PASPA violated the Tenth Amendment to the Constitution, which reserves powers not delegated to the federal government to the states.

As explained by those that argue against it, by levying 0.25 percent on each and every bet, other than those on state-lottery run models and partimutuel betting (namely horse racing), it alienates most other types. This predominantly comes down on hardest on small to medium sized ventures hoping to compete in the sports betting industry predominantly dominated by big brands such as DraftKings and FanDuel.

Illegal sports wagering may be most popular in places like Florida, Texas and California where legalized Texas sports betting is not yet an option. A small duty on each wager would put punters off further from gambling with legalized means, and push people further to the black market. It’s believed that California sports betting, combined with FL sports betting and Texas mobile sports wagering could provide a substantive increase in tax receipts and revenue on not only a state, but national basis.