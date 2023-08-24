Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

The Big 12 Conference and U.S. Integrity has announced a partnership that will provide the collegiate athletic conference with monitoring software and tools to help prevent student-athletes, coaches and staff from engaging in sports betting activity that is prohibited.

Big 12 member institutions and officials will be given access to U.S. Integrity’s monitoring software and deep resources. The release outlines that athletes, coaches, staff and officials will all have access to onsite training, plus comprehensive integrity monitoring and access to the ProhiBet system.

ProhiBet provides encrypted data transfer solutions for the sports betting industry. The company “empowers sports properties and sportsbook operators to navigate the complex landscape of state regulations to prohibited bettors”.

The Big 12 Conference consists of 14 full-member universities across the United States. It’s one of the ‘Power Five’ conferences, the five highest-earning and successful American Football conferences. The University of Oklahoma and University of Texas at Austin are set to join the Southeastern Conference in 2024. Meanwhile, two Arizona institutions, the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Utah are all set to join the league.

Collegiate sports and wagering remain contentious issues. Although Iowa sports betting has been legalized, a series of college players are currently under investigation for breaches of betting rules and regulations relating to wagering on other colleges, plus their own games. It’s expected that the charges will be announced this week.

“The Big 12 Conference is thrilled to partner with U.S. Integrity as a continuation of its commitment to sports betting compliance,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “Given the current landscape of sports betting in our industry, it’s more important than ever to double-down on ensuring sport integrity across our Conference.”

Matt Heap, Managing Director of ProhiBet commented: “We are thrilled to partner with the Big 12 — the combination of ProhiBet’s state-of-the-art encrypted data transfer system and the Big 12’s dedication to upholding the integrity of sports will undoubtedly enhance the transparency and trustworthiness of collegiate sports betting activities”.