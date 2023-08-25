Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (“NASCAR”) has announced a multi-year partnership with micro-betting specialist nVenue to develop in-play micro betting markets for its racing circuit. As part of the deal, nVenue has been named the “official micro-betting data and technology provider”.

Through the partnership, nVenue will work with NASCAR to design and develop in-play betting products which can then be pushed through sportsbooks and operators to NASCAR fans. The partnership promises “unique betting windows” such as qualifying, stage results, pit-road betting opportunities and more. Typically, most NASCAR markets are focused on pre-race markets such as race winner, specific race match-ups, winning manufacturer etc.

nVenue will use the official data from NASCAR, along with historical race data points to generate predictions and odds for each race and driver. The partnership claims that through micro betting it can present “thousands of additional ways for fans to engage throughout a single race”.

Joe Solosky, Managing Director of Sports Betting at NASCAR commented: “This collaboration epitomizes a shared vision to entertain fans and enhance the race viewing experience.”

He added: “We are thrilled to pair our racing product with expert technology like nVenue’s to bring micro-betting to NASCAR fans going forward.”

Kelly Pracht, CEO and Co-Founder of nVEnue said in a release: “nVenue is thrilled to partner with the NASCAR team to build the future of in-race betting and live engagements to delight fans for years to come.” She added: ““It is a terrific match: nVenue brings the real-time predictive sports platform designed for micro-bets and media, and NASCAR brings the mind-share and reach of a league ready to innovate leveled-up fan experiences. We predict this industry-first collaboration will be significantly beneficial not only for sportsbooks and media, but also for NASCAR’s base of knowledgeable, and new fans.”

The next fixtures in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series and Cup Series take place this weekend in Daytona, Florida. Last week, Chevrolet took positions one through four at The Glen in New York. States with legalized sports betting all report differently. For example, Colorado’s sports betting regulator provides a breakdown on handle by sport, but due to the insubstantial amount of wagers on NASCAR, it falls into the “other” category. The nVenue NASCAR partnership’s success will ultimately hinge on whether there’s enough amongst US bettors for the product.