Betr Co-Founder Jake Paul among several celebrities slapped with heavy SEC fine

Jake Paul, a Co-Founder of ‘disruptor’ United States focused sports betting brand Betr is among several celebrities who have agreed to pay (a total of) $400,000 to settle charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The charges related to Paul, and seven other celebrities,m in relation to Justin Sun and his companies Tron Foundation Limited, BitTorrent Foundation and Rainberry Inc. The full list of celebrities who faced charges is below:

Jake Paul (settled)

Lindsay Lohan (settled)

Kendra Lust (settled)

Lil Yachty (settled)

Akon (settled)

Ne-Yo (settled)

Soulja Boy (did not reach settlement)

Austin Mahoine (did not reach settlement)

The aforementioned were charged with failure to disclose their financial compensation for social media posts encouraging followers to purchase the cryptocurrencies Tronix (“TRX”) and BitTorrent (“BTT”) which in-turn inflated the price, before they later crashed and many users lost money. The case has been rumbling on for a considerable period of time, with the SEC charges relating to a tweet made by Paul on February 12th, 2021 where he promoted TRX,

At the time of posting, Jake Paul had just shy of 4 million Twitter followers, and received compensation of cryptocurrency assets worth approximately $25,000. The SEC charged Paul and other celebrities under multiple sections, citing 17(b) of the Securities Act which explicitly states that:

“It is unlawful for any person to: publish, give publicity to a security for consideration received or to be received.”

“This case demonstrates again the high risk investors face when crypto asset securities are offered and sold without proper disclosure,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “As alleged, Sun and his companies not only targeted U.S. investors in their unregistered offers and sales, generating millions in illegal proceeds at the expense of investors, but they also coordinated wash trading on an unregistered trading platform to create the misleading appearance of active trading in TRX. Sun further induced investors to purchase TRX and BTT by orchestrating a promotional campaign in which he and his celebrity promoters hid the fact that the celebrities were paid for their tweets.”

Gurbir S. Grewal, Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement stated:

“While we’re neutral about the technologies at issue, we’re anything but neutral when it comes to investor protection. As alleged in the complaint, Sun and others used an age-old playbook to mislead and harm investors by first offering securities without complying with registration and disclosure requirements and then manipulating the market for those very securities. At the same time, Sun paid celebrities with millions of social media followers to tout the unregistered offerings, while specifically directing that they not disclose their compensation. This is the very conduct that the federal securities laws were designed to protect against regardless of the labels Sun and others used.”

Paul’s fledgling sportsbook brand, claiming to be an ‘industry disruptor’ through the prominent use of microbetting, holds licenses in Ohio, Massachusetts and Virginia. To date, it is only live in Ohio and received under 1 percent market share following a scuffed launch. The future of Betr, after it announced an immediate pivot from exclusive microbetting to a more traditional product, will be laid bare in coming months as the United States sports betting market continues to mature.

Betr has missed first mover advantage with Massachusetts online sports betting, and the Ohio sports betting launch did not go to plan. With California sports betting off the menu for this year and Paul’s Florida links unlikely to see any FL sports betting movements, all eyes may be on the second most populous state in Texas. Should Texas online sports betting legalize, Paul’s large following could be pivotal in securing early market gains.