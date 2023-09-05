Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

BetMGM has announced that it will premiere its new advertising campaign this week in conjunction with the kickoff of the NFL season.

The advert was filmed in Las Vegas, and stars Academy and GRAMMY award winning actor, comedian and singer Jamie Foxx. It was directed by Wayne McClammy. The company has revealed that the two spots will air on multiple platforms and make a national television debut during the first week of fixtures.

The campaign is split into two segments: “Doing it Live” and the second segment “The Game” which will air later in the month. In the first, Foxx is seen playing the piano at the NoMAd library within Park MGM with athletes appearing and lauding the BetMGM live betting and entertainment experience.

The second is Foxx walking through Park MGM while ‘checking out the wide array of available wagers on the BetMGM app’. As he departs, he enters a BetMGM branded race car and NHL legend Wayne Gretzky makes a brief cameo. This will likely air nearer to November, when Las Vegas plays host to its first ever Formula 1 race.

This is the second campaign announced by BetMGM in the last week, with the other in partnership with MGM Resorts International and focusing on responsible gaming.

Foxx commented: “Love and respect to my BetMGM family. It means a lot to be rocking with such a great brand year after year. And you know we had a good time filming in Vegas!”

Matt Prevost, BetMGM’s Chief Revenue Officer, said: “Jamie Foxx is an integral part of the BetMGM story, putting us on the global stage of sports and entertainment. As we enter this dynamic partnership’s fourth year, Jamie and the creative talents at 72andSunny took it to a new level showcasing our unique product and connectivity to MGM Resorts’ iconic Las Vegas destinations.”

Geno Burmester, Creative Director at 72andSunny, concluded: “We wanted to kick things off with a bang this year and give our ads the same feel of action and adrenaline you get from using the BetMGM app. We were fortunate to get the opportunity to work with Jamie who brought it in a way only Jamie Foxx can. And a big thanks to our director, Wayne McClammy, who elevated everything to feel larger than life with the quintessential Vegas heritage of MGM Resorts.”